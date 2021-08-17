Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Four arrested for selling fake COVID-19 reports in Maysan 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-17T10:32:37+0000
Four arrested for selling fake COVID-19 reports in Maysan 

Shafaq News/ The Federal Integrity Commission announced today arresting suspects for selling fake COVID-19 reports.

In a statement, the commission said that it was able to arrest an official and four employees in a center affiliated with the Maysan Health Department, for selling fake COVID-19 reports so that employees can have sick leaves. 

Last June, the commission announced arresting a person who stole 424 COVID-19 treatment shots in Nineveh, and revealed that materials used in examining COVID-19 patients in the Babel Health Department's laboratory were also stolen.

related

Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Date: 2021-02-12 11:15:02
Maysan might face harsh pandemic days, an official warns

Armed men release a detainee belonging to an "influential political party" in Maysan

Date: 2021-03-15 11:18:50
Armed men release a detainee belonging to an "influential political party" in Maysan

16 members of the Iraqi Security Forces wounded in an attack in Maysan

Date: 2020-08-26 10:54:17
16 members of the Iraqi Security Forces wounded in an attack in Maysan

Five people were arrested on charges of terrorism and threatening in Maysan

Date: 2021-06-17 18:17:52
Five people were arrested on charges of terrorism and threatening in Maysan

A family that blackmailed 22 girls arrested in Maysan

Date: 2021-05-28 12:10:01
A family that blackmailed 22 girls arrested in Maysan

A new COVID-19 Center for children infected with COVID-19 in Maysan

Date: 2021-02-18 11:29:02
A new COVID-19 Center for children infected with COVID-19 in Maysan

Six "dangerous" drug dealers arrested in Maysan

Date: 2021-04-01 07:59:56
Six "dangerous" drug dealers arrested in Maysan

An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-09 19:25:15
An officer killed by a drug gang in Maysan