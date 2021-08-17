Four arrested for selling fake COVID-19 reports in Maysan 

Shafaq News/ The Federal Integrity Commission announced today arresting suspects for selling fake COVID-19 reports.

In a statement, the commission said that it was able to arrest an official and four employees in a center affiliated with the Maysan Health Department, for selling fake COVID-19 reports so that employees can have sick leaves.

Last June, the commission announced arresting a person who stole 424 COVID-19 treatment shots in Nineveh, and revealed that materials used in examining COVID-19 patients in the Babel Health Department's laboratory were also stolen.