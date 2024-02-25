Four arrested for embezzlement in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Saladin Court of Appeal ordered, on Sunday, the detention of four suspects for embezzling funds from the governorate’s education directorate, based on the decision of the Saladin Investigation Court.

According to the Supreme Judicial Council's media center, the suspects are employees of the Tikrit Education Directorate who received illegal salary payments that the directorate's accountant had agreed to give them.

The media center added that the suspects stole 104,536,225 IQD and were detained by the investigation judge under Article 316 of the Penal Code after recording their statements. The judge also issued arrest warrants for two other suspects, and the case is still under investigation.