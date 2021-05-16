Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-16T18:57:39+0000
Four arrested for attacking a Police patrol in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar reported that a group of people who attacked a police patrol had been arrested, south of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a security force, by order of the Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, carried out an operation in Suq Al-Shuyukh district, south of Nasiriyah, during which four people who attacked a Police patrol, in the past 24 hours, were arrested. 

The source indicated that the reason behind the attack is the objection of some people to transferring the patrol -which had been attacked- to replace a special security group consisting of the district’s residents.  

