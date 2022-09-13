Report

Four PMF members were wounded in clashes with ISIS in Nineveh

Date: 2022-09-13T18:29:52+0000
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were injured in clashes with terrorists in Nineveh Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four members of the PMF's 44th brigade were wounded during a security operation against two ISIS militants hidden in a tunnel in Um Arbid of Al- Jazirat al-Hadr.

PMF confirmed the news by releasing a statement that the brigade, affiliated with Nineveh Operations Command, surrounded the terrorists in Jazirat al-Hadr,  south of Mosul, as part of a large-scale operation to pursue ISIS remnants.

"The operation -in cooperation with the Iraqi Army-  was launched in two axes. The Badush axis is north of Mosul, and the Jazirat al-Hadr axis is south of Mosul."

PMF will release more details later. It said

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.

