Four PMF members killed in an attack northern Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-20T20:24:34+0000
Four PMF members killed in an attack northern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Friday that members of the Popular Mobilization Forces were killed and other are wounded in an explosion in Al-Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An explosive device blew up in a vehicle belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in Al-Tha'ir area within Al-Tarmiyah district."

He added that preliminary information said that the attack resulted in four dead and eight injuries of PMF.

The source indicated that military reinforcements arrived at the scene and clashed  with ISIS militants.

 The source added that a number of ISIS members were killed during the clashes, which are still continuing intermittently until the news was prepared.

