Shafaq News/ Four fighters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) have been reportedly injured in an explosion in northern Nineveh on Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a roadside side bomb hit a vehicle carrying four PMF fighters in Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhr.

"The fighters on board were injured in the blast," the source added.