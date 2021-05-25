Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Four Nasiriyah protestors released after being detained by the security forces in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-25T20:02:41+0000
Four Nasiriyah protestors released after being detained by the security forces in Baghdad
Shafaq News / A reliable local source reported that four protestors from Nasiriyah who had been detained during protests on Tuesday in Baghdad had been released. 

The source told Shafaq News agency that the protestors were released following the intervention of the head of the National Security Agency, Abdul Ghani Al-Asadi, and the governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed Al-Khafaji.

He indicated that they are currently on their way to Nasiriyah.

Earlier today, Demonstrators in Dhi Qar threatened to "paralyze" traffic in the governorate unless demonstrators arrested by security forces in Baghdad, including a demonstrator from Nasiriyah, are released.

One of the demonstrators told the Shafaq News Agency correspondent, "The federal government has one hour to release four detained protesters in Baghdad, including the brother of one of the victims of the Nasiriyah demonstrations."

"If they are not released, we will block all roads and all bridges in Dhi Qar, and completely paralyze traffic," he added.

related

Following Nasiriyah bloody demonstrations, protests erupt in four governorates

Date: 2021-02-26 19:46:49
Following Nasiriyah bloody demonstrations, protests erupt in four governorates

Demonstrators block vital bridges in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-05-25 17:00:55
Demonstrators block vital bridges in Nasiriyah

Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

Date: 2020-11-27 17:08:33
Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

Nasiriyah demonstrators refuse the appointment of Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-26 21:15:40
Nasiriyah demonstrators refuse the appointment of Al-Asadi as governor of Dhi Qar

The Sadrist movement calls for its supporters to participate in a unified prayer in Nasiriyah

Date: 2020-12-03 17:47:06
The Sadrist movement calls for its supporters to participate in a unified prayer in Nasiriyah

Three injured in the bloody clashes in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-27 13:15:04
Three injured in the bloody clashes in Nasiriyah

Confrontations renew between demonstrators and security forces in Nasiriya

Date: 2020-12-15 16:22:37
Confrontations renew between demonstrators and security forces in Nasiriya

A “higher" committee to investigate the bloody clashes in Nasiriya

Date: 2021-02-27 19:10:18
A “higher" committee to investigate the bloody clashes in Nasiriya