Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-15T09:31:51+0000

Shafaq News / Iraqi soldiers were injured in an explosion that targeted a military vehicle in Diyala governorate, a security source reported. The source told Shafaq News agency that a lieutenant and three soldiers were wounded in the explosion that took place in Qara Tapa sub-district.

