Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Four Iraqi soldiers injured in an explosion in Diyala
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-15T09:31:51+0000
Shafaq News / Iraqi soldiers were injured in an explosion that targeted a military vehicle in Diyala governorate, a security source reported.
The source told Shafaq News agency that a lieutenant and three soldiers were wounded in the explosion that took place in Qara Tapa sub-district.
related
77 people were arrested for committing violations related to the electoral process
Date: 2021-10-10 13:03:04
A "Terrorist Attack" increases regular power outages in Diyala
Date: 2021-03-17 10:34:17
Diyala expresses concern over floods coming from Iran amid lack of water containment plans
Date: 2021-12-24 09:08:29
Three died in Al-Abara attack, Diyala Police
Date: 2021-04-23 13:02:11
Security forces arrest a terrorist and seize military equipment in Diyala and Nineveh
Date: 2021-06-06 18:42:21
Citizens in Diyala stage protests against frequent terrorist attacks
Date: 2020-11-05 16:29:42
Two ISIS attacks in Diyala
Date: 2020-09-22 11:21:16
Displaced return home in Diyala Governorate, Official
Date: 2021-02-15 08:52:41
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.