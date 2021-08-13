Report

Four ISIS terrorists were arrested in different Governorates

Date: 2021-08-13T17:55:55+0000
Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasoul announced on Friday that four terrorists were arrested in separate operations in four governorates.

Rasoul said in a statement, "The Counter-Terrorism Service’s detachments arrested two terrorists affiliated with ISIS in Kirkuk and Nineveh."

He added that two other terrorists were arrested in the governorates of Saladin and Al-Anbar.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

