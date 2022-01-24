Four ISIS terrorists killed in Saladin

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the

Commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Yahya Rasool, said that F-16 fighters launched an airstrike on a terrorists' gathering, east of Makhoul mountains, Saladin.

He added that all the terrorists were killed, noting that more details about the operation will be disclosed soon.

This airstrike is part of the operation launched today south of al-Hadhr, in which two prominent ISIS terrorists wearing an explosive belt were killed, in addition to a third who was with them in the vehicle, accord to Rasool.