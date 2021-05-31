Four ISIS terrorists arrested in three different Iraqi governorates today

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced arresting four terrorists in separate operations in Baghdad, Kirkuk and Nineveh.

The cell said in a statement that based on accurate intelligence information, the security forces managed to arrest three terrorists in Kirkuk, Nineveh and Abu Ghraib.

Al-Jazeera Operations Command managed to seize a pile of ammunition and explosives in Haditha and Al-Karma in al-Anbar and Rabia west of Nineveh, that included 33 explosive devices, 5 different mortar rounds and 4 grenades.

The cell added that a terrorist called Umm Hafsa al-Rawi was also arrested in al-Ghazaliya area in Baghdad. She distributed Kafalas to ISIS familie within al-Karkh sector.

The Security Media Cell also pointed out that al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces embarked on a service campaign to remove the earthen berm extending along the road linking Abu Gharib and Al-Karma districts to avoid traffic accidents.