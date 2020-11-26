Report

Date: 2020-11-26T11:45:34+0000
Four ISIS terrorists arrested in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced the arrest of four ISIS terrorists in Kirkuk Governorate, at a time when a pile of explosives was seized in Al-Anbar Governorate.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the terrorists were working within the so-called Al-Hawija sector and participated in several Terrorist operations against security forces and citizens before liberation operations.

In a related context, the statement indicated that a force from the Second Regiment in the 22nd Brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi found an ISIS Mazafa east of Saladin Governorate, which included logistical materials and a motorcycle.

In the same context, a force from Al-Anbar Operations Command Intelligence Division and Military Intelligence detachments in the First Division managed to reach a pile of ammunition and explosives, south of the Rutba district, and seized two rocket launchers, 4 120 mm cannon shells, 3 detonators, and 2 counters that were used for detonation. 

