Shafaq News / Four ISIS hideouts were destroyed in Makhoul mountains today, a source in al-Hashd al-Shaabi's Operations Command in Saladin reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the sites were destroyed in a 48-hours campaign, where the PMF forces were backed up by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads.

Makhoul mountains have been a hideout for terrorist organizations for years, and are known as the "Death mountains" in which terrorists hide and plan their attacks.