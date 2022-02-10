Four ISIS militants killed in a failed attack on the Iraqi army

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military forces deterred an attack waged by militants of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Diyala, a security source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from first division's second brigade identified an ISIS group near al-Udhaim dam, 65 kilometers northwest Baqubah.

The force pursued the terrorist group and clashed with it, killing at least four of its members, " the source said, "terrorist group attempted to attack an army unit but the attack was aborted."