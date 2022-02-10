Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Four ISIS militants killed in a failed attack on the Iraqi army

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-10T09:55:34+0000
Four ISIS militants killed in a failed attack on the Iraqi army

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military forces deterred an attack waged by militants of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Diyala, a security source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from first division's second brigade identified an ISIS group near al-Udhaim dam, 65 kilometers northwest Baqubah.

The force pursued the terrorist group and clashed with it, killing at least four of its members, " the source said, "terrorist group attempted to attack an army unit but the attack was aborted."

related

ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

Date: 2021-04-23 07:13:47
ISIS attacks the federal police in Diyala, kills three officers

Two police officers injured in an ISIS ambush in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-29 17:21:03
Two police officers injured in an ISIS ambush in Diyala

ISIS snipers wound an Iraqi Soldier in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-30 06:08:43
ISIS snipers wound an Iraqi Soldier in Diyala

Two security officers injured in a fire exchange with an ISIS group in Diyala

Date: 2021-11-07 06:57:11
Two security officers injured in a fire exchange with an ISIS group in Diyala

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

ISIS and influential mafias are cooperating to smuggle drugs from Iran to Iraq, a source reveals

Date: 2021-07-18 16:44:35
ISIS and influential mafias are cooperating to smuggle drugs from Iran to Iraq, a source reveals

ISIS returned to Kidnappings’ plans in Saladin and Diyala

Date: 2021-03-22 07:25:35
ISIS returned to Kidnappings’ plans in Saladin and Diyala

Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-20 10:13:27
Iraqi forces were pursuing ISIS militants in Diyala and Kirkuk