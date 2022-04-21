Four ISIS members killed in an airstrike in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Four ISIS members were killed in an airstrike on a headquarters of the terrorist organization in Saladin, Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency said on Thursday.

The agency said in a statement that an activity of the terrorist group was spotted in a remote abandoned cluster of houses near the so-called al-Baraa sector in al-Eith area.

" Following an intense intelligence action and in cooperation with the Joint Operations Command, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets bombed the site, killing four terrorists," the statement said.