Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Four ISIS members killed in an airstrike in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-21T16:55:00+0000
Four ISIS members killed in an airstrike in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Four ISIS members were killed in an airstrike on a headquarters of the terrorist organization in Saladin, Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency said on Thursday.

The agency said in a statement that an activity of the terrorist group was spotted in a remote abandoned cluster of houses near the so-called al-Baraa sector in al-Eith area.

" Following an intense intelligence action and in cooperation with the Joint Operations Command, Iraqi F-16 fighter jets bombed the site, killing four terrorists," the statement said.

related

ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-08 11:23:31
ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

ISIS kills a PMF member and wound others in Saladin

Date: 2021-07-31 09:40:11
ISIS kills a PMF member and wound others in Saladin

ISIS kills a civilian, wounds another in Saladin

Date: 2021-08-07 20:30:28
ISIS kills a civilian, wounds another in Saladin

PMF arrests a commander of an ISIS sleeper cell

Date: 2022-04-18 06:58:39
PMF arrests a commander of an ISIS sleeper cell

PMF bombs ISIS sites in eastern Saladin

Date: 2021-04-18 07:58:39
PMF bombs ISIS sites in eastern Saladin

An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-10 09:26:10
An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

PMF arrests a group affiliated with ISIS, finds hideouts in different Governorates

Date: 2021-07-15 16:07:27
PMF arrests a group affiliated with ISIS, finds hideouts in different Governorates

Iraqi forces kill two ISIS members in Saladin

Date: 2022-02-15 19:34:24
Iraqi forces kill two ISIS members in Saladin