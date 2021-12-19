Forming a new government will take a long time, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-19T13:23:30+0000

Shafaq News/ "Kafaat" Parliamentary Bloc said today that forming a new government will take a long time. The leader in the bloc, Abbas Al-Atafi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The new Iraqi government will take a long time to be formed due to the depth of differences between all political parties, not just the Shiites." "Political differences are not limited to the Shiites. There is a great Sunni-Sunni dispute over the presidency of the Council of Representatives, and a sharp conflict between the Kurds over the presidency of the republic. Thus, forming a new government will not be easy and will take a lot of time." It is worth noting that the Sadrist bloc topped the election results with 73 seats.

