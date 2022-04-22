Former vice president proposes extending Iraq's government mandate 

Shafaq News / Former Iraqi vice president, Tarek al-Hashemi, proposed extending the mandate of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government.

Al-Hashemi said in a tweet, "the political crisis in my country, Iraq, is ongoing, time is passing and no solution seems to be found."

"The political impasse happening after 19 years of a failed political experience, which requires a better option", he added, and proposed extending the mandate of the current government to hold a dialogue to find a solution for the situation.

In 2012, Interpol called for the arrest of al-Hashemi at the request of Iraqi authorities on suspicion of planning attacks.

However, the former vice president's name was taken off of Interpol’s red notice list in 2016.