Former senior official rolls a list of proposals to serve justice to demonstrators killers

Shafaq News/ The Former Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Abdul-Karim Khalaf, rolled a list of proposals to reveal the parties involved in killing demonstrators and civil activists, calling for punishing those releasing rumors to confuse the facts.

Khalaf said in a post on his Facebook account, "my position is well-known from the trade of demonstrations that some electorally light-weight small parties practice along with some traders."

"However, killing and neutralizing cannot go unpunished. I suggest the investigative authorities do the following to reach the culprits."

"At least 25 million dinars bounty for those who provide information that helps catching the perpetrators with guarantees that whoever steps up remains anonymous."

"Public prosecutions, as well as ratifying and executing the rulings within a specified period to halt political intervention."