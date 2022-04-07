Former security officer dies at 36 in al-Hout prison

Shafaq News/ An inmate in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, a.k.a al-Hout (the Whale), reportedly passed away earlier today, Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the deceased inmate, a 36 years former security officer, succumbed to the complications of Tuberculosis.

The inmate was serving a 15 years sentence in accordance with the provisions of Article three of the internal security forces penal code.

"The body of the deceased inmate was transferred to the forensic medicine department," the source said.