Former president: 20 Years After Liberation, Iraq Needs Root-and-Branch Reform

Shafaq News/ Twenty years ago this month, the rule of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein collapsed, ushering in a new era for Iraq, the Middle East, and the world. The war that toppled him remains contentious among Iraqis and Americans. Yet for many Iraqis who suffered under his brutal dictatorship, it was a moment of salvation from the long nightmare of tyranny—a fundamental fact that no critic of the war should forget.