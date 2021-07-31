Report

Former politician warns of the repercussions of the U.S. forces complete departure from Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-31T13:35:07+0000
Shafaq News/ Former MP Mithal al-Alusi shed light on emerging concerns amongst political and public circles of the total withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq.

Al-Alusi told Shafaq News Agency, "many political, and public, parties, refuse and fear the complete withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Iraq. Such withdrawal will tamper with the balance and further empower the unrestrained arms for complete control over political and security situation."

"The U.S. deployment in Iraq is decided exclusively by the official government bodies...this file shall be separated from the political interference and pressure that some parties are trying to exert to expand their hegemony over Iraq."

