Former official calls for placing Kurdistan under "International Trusteeship"

Shafaq News/ Former undersecretary of Kurdistan's Ministry of Water Resources, Ali Blu, on Tuesday called for putting the Kurdistan Region under "International Trusteeship", denouncing the Supreme Court's decision to ban Erbil from regulating oil and gas resources Independently as perilous to the foundations of Federalism.

Iraq's federal court on Tuesday deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional, according to a document seen by Shafaq News Agency.

Former KRG official said in a blog he shared earlier today, "the ruling of the Federal Court to annul the law on Gas and Oil in the Kurdistan Region no. 22 of 2007 is perilous to Iraq's prospects as a federal state and a direct threat to the Kurdistan Region."

"The Federal Court has overstepped its jurisdiction by undermining the foundations of the Federal state and the constitution," he said.

Blu called the people of the Kurdistan Region to appeal to international courts to redeem their rights.

"The Kurdistan Region shall be placed under international trusteeship because it is in danger," he continued.

Tuesday's court decision stated that the KRG must hand over all crude from the Kurdistan Region and neighboring areas to the federal government, represented by the oil ministry in Baghdad.

The ruling declared KRG oil contracts with oil companies, foreign parties, and states invalid. This includes exploration, extraction, export, and sale agreements, according to the document.

The ruling also stated that the oil ministry must be allowed to audit all agreements concluded by the KRG with oil and gas companies.

The Kurdish regional government (KRG) has been developing oil and gas resources independently of the federal government, and in 2007 enacted its own law that established the directives by which the region would administer these resources.

KRG crude is exported through a pipeline that runs from Kirkuk to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.