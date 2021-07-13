Former head of al-Diwaniyah Health department summoned on charges of wasting public money

Shafaq News/ The Investigation Department of the Federal Integrity Commission reported that a summon order for the former Director-General of al-Diwaniyah Health department.

The Investigation Department said in a statement that a summons order for the former Director-General of the Health Department in Diwaniyah Governorate was issued based on the provisions of Article 331 of the Penal Code, on charges of wasting public money and purchasing supplies and medicines for COVID-19 back in 2020, indicating that the matter included members of the procurement and price moderation committees.

In another context, the department announced that a maintenance engineer at Al-Diwaniyah teaching hospital was caught red-handed for bribery.

Last November, the commission announced issuing a summons order for a former director-general of Al-Diwaniyah health department; Indicating that the matter came against the background of a complaint submitted by a member of the council of Representatives.