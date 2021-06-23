Report
Former governor of Basra released on bail
Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-23T12:56:32+0000
Shafaq News/ A source in the Babel Integrity Court announced releasing the head of the local government, Hassan Mandeel, on bail.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that the court issued a decision today to release Mandeel on bail, on charges of forming a body to monitor integrity outside government illegally.
He added that the court will later set the date of the argument.
last April, Babel's Court of Integrity sentenced Mandeel to imprisonment, on charges of corruption.
