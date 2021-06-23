Former governor of Basra released on bail

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-23T12:56:32+0000

Shafaq News/ A source in the Babel Integrity Court announced releasing the head of the local government, Hassan Mandeel, on bail. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the court issued a decision today to release Mandeel on bail, on charges of forming a body to monitor integrity outside government illegally. He added that the court will later set the date of the argument. last April, Babel's Court of Integrity sentenced Mandeel to imprisonment, on charges of corruption.

