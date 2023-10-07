Former governor faces arrest for embezzlement

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission announced the issuance of an arrest warrant against the former governor of Saladin governorate.

The warrant accuses him of deliberately violating his job duties for personal gain at the expense of the state.

A statement by the Investigation Department of the commission said that "a magistrate at the Saladin Investigation Court, responsible for examining integrity cases, issued an arrest warrant against the former governor of Salahuddin based on the provisions of Article 331 of the Penal Code."

The statement explained that "the arrest warrant was issued against the accused for arranging payment vouchers in the name of the contracting company responsible for water unit installation projects in the governorate."

It noted that "the former governor handed over the allocated amounts for the projects to an authorized individual on behalf of the company, agreeing with him not to deliver the funds to the company."

Several arrest warrants has been issued against the former governor for violating his job duties, damaging public funds, signing investment permits, disbursing billions of dinars for fictitious projects. In absentia, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in corruption and squandering public funds.