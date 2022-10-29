Report

Former cabinets contributed to the Yazidi genocide, al-Sudani must redress: MP

Date: 2022-10-29T07:42:38+0000
Former cabinets contributed to the Yazidi genocide, al-Sudani must redress: MP

Shafaq News/ Iraq's sworn-in Prime Minister Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani has pledged to reparate the Yazidi minority and implement the Sinjar agreement, lawmaker Mahma Khalil said on Saturday.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the member of the parliament's construction committee demanded al-Sudani to heed the minorities, particularly the Yazidis, in his government's program.

"[Minorities] should have a representation in the state institutions," Khalil said, "all the consecutive governments failed to redress the Yazidis. In fact, they contributed, with or without their knowledge, to the genocide by exacerbating their suffering."

"We expect you to address all scourges of the past," he said, addressing al-Sudani.

"The prime minister pledged to preserve the rights of Sinjar, reconstruct it, and resolve the internally displaced persons' crisis. He also promised to implement the Sinjar agreement and assign 2,500 residents to the local police," the lawmaker explained.

