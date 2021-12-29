Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Former US ambassador to Iraq says Saddam Hussein's trial was flawed

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-29T14:41:12+0000
Former US ambassador to Iraq says Saddam Hussein's trial was flawed

Shafaq News/ The trial of Saddam Hussein and his co-defendants had many violations and were "not perfect", former US ambassador to Iraq Robert Ford told Sputnik ahead of the 15th anniversary of Saddam's execution.

"The trial itself certainly had problems, no question. Some of the defense lawyers were assassinated, which was terrible. During the trial itself, sometimes the prosecution introduced evidence without allowing the defense to see it first, so that the defense was surprised by the new evidence," Ford recounted.

At the same time, the prosecution did find many documents signed by Saddam Hussein and other defendants, which directly implicated them in the charges of the Dujail massacres and killings, according to the former ambassador.

"So there was really no question that Saddam and the co-defendants were guilty of the crimes, but the process itself was certainly not perfect," Ford said.

Former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein was executed on December 30, 2006, on the night before the start of one of the most important Muslim holidays, Eid al-Adha.

Saddam Hussein managed to avoid capture for six months after the United States invaded Iraq under the pretext of searching for weapons of mass destruction in 2003. In December of that year, he was finally arrested near his hometown of Tikrit. The first hearing of the special tribunal took place in July 2004. The court found Hussein guilty on the charges and sentenced him to death by hanging on November 5, 2006.

related

UK grants asylum to an Iraqi war criminal who slaughtered Saddam Hussein’s prisoners

Date: 2021-07-18 06:26:28
UK grants asylum to an Iraqi war criminal who slaughtered Saddam Hussein’s prisoners

Kuwaiti MP calls for halting his country's aid to Iraq

Date: 2021-08-22 13:46:23
Kuwaiti MP calls for halting his country's aid to Iraq

The son of Saddam Hussein's Minister of Defense wins a seat in the parliament

Date: 2021-10-11 18:06:22
The son of Saddam Hussein's Minister of Defense wins a seat in the parliament

Saddam Hussein subjected Britons to almost 2,000 war crimes following the 1990 Kuwait invasion; secret document

Date: 2021-12-18 17:01:37
Saddam Hussein subjected Britons to almost 2,000 war crimes following the 1990 Kuwait invasion; secret document

Former Denver FBI Agent who Helped Capture Saddam Hussein Dies

Date: 2020-10-31 16:01:38
Former Denver FBI Agent who Helped Capture Saddam Hussein Dies

Al-Halbousi to release officers from the former regime

Date: 2021-01-10 12:48:37
Al-Halbousi to release officers from the former regime

Saddam Hussein illegally siphoned +500bn dollars abroad, MP says

Date: 2021-02-02 10:44:07
Saddam Hussein illegally siphoned +500bn dollars abroad, MP says

Judge who sentenced Saddam Hussein to death passes away for COVID-19

Date: 2021-04-02 15:06:20
Judge who sentenced Saddam Hussein to death passes away for COVID-19