Former US Vice President Mike Pence to Announce 2024 White House Candidacy

Shafaq News/ Former US Vice President Mike Pence is set to announce his candidacy for the 2024 White House elections next Wednesday, posing a challenge to Donald Trump on the Republican nomination ticket.

American media outlets have stated that Pence, 63, will officially launch his presidential campaign on June 7 with a speech in the Midwestern state of Iowa.

Trump, 76, had previously announced in November his intention to run for the presidency for the third time and remained the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 44, entered the race last week, and it is anticipated that former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, another prominent Republican figure, will join the competition next week.

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and the first female ambassador appointed by Trump to the United Nations is also seeking the Republican nomination, along with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

DeSantis has emerged as Trump's strongest challenger and has distanced himself from the former president while embracing his populist agenda of "America First."

Following years of unwavering loyalty to Trump, Pence faced a shocking incident when a mob of Trump supporters threatened his life during the attack on the Capitol.

As an evangelical Christian and a staunch opponent of abortion, Pence has been touring the country in recent months, delivering speeches in key states that are considered crucial in the race for the Republican nomination.

Pence's decision to run for the presidency sets the stage for a competitive Republican primary as multiple candidates vying for the nomination, each bringing their own perspectives and strategies to the forefront.