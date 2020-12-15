Former PM Allawi clarified about Soleimani’s case

Shafaq News / the former Prime Minister, Iyad Allawi, resolved the lingering controversy over the Iraqi granting permission to a US Drone to target the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani.

Allawi said in a statement “conflicting statements have been issued recently regarding the responsibility of Iraq for the movement of US drone in the airspace, to be clear, Government approval is necessary for any airplane or aircraft to use Iraqi airspace.”

“While Iyad Allawi was prime minister, he prevented the multinational forces from targeting religious symbols.” It added.

As for the launch of drones that have been frequently used in recent years, they are not subject to official approvals, as they are controlled remotely, and therefore it must be Government decision to or approve its movement within an agreement. "

The Former Iraqi PM Haidar Al-Abadi said in a TV interview that American Jets that killed Soleimani entered Iraq with Permission.

this announcement, Former Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi denied his predecessor announcement regarding the circumstances of the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Abdul-Mahdi said in a statement, he “denies claims by Haidar Al-Abadi that official Iraqi authorities have approved for the United States to targeting the two martyrs and their companions.”

The statement added, "but, there was restrictions on air and road traffic especially after 2019 incidents, when bombing targeted PMF sites, the international Coalition and the US embassy, thus the Iraqi authorities forbade all forms of drone and non-drone traffic."