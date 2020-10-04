Former Ministers reveals a plan of a new "Military Coup"

Shafaq News/ The former Iraqi Minister of Interior, Baqir Al-Zubaidi, warned of what he described as a plot leading to a military coup in the country, under the auspices of Izzat al-Douri, deputy head of the former regime.

In his publication entitled "The Next Military Coup in Iraq," Al-Zubaidi said, "The conferences held by the dissolved Baath Party in US and other Western countries are the nucleus of what is now taking place in terms of the movement led by the party's military wing".

Al-Zubaidi, a leader in the Islamic Supreme Council, added, "these conferences were mobilized by some figures who are accountable to the political process after the American invasion of the country in 2003 and fled Iraq, and from Baathists residing in Iraqi Kurdistan and Western countries", noting that they authorized the military wing for Baath after the political party project failed.

He pointed out that the intensive training carried out by the military wing of Baath in northern Diyala governorate, east of Baghdad, and "Triangle of Death" (Makhoul, Khanouka and Hamrin mountain range), "we previously warned of the new military coup project, whose plan was drawn up by officers in the former regime, in cooperation with military figures and fighters affiliated with the Naqshbandi order".

Al-Zubaidi explained that two regional countries differed strongly about supporting this project (he did not name them), even though many Baathist movements were taking place on their lands, indicating that he would reveal this coup project at a later time.

Media reports indicate that Al-Douri leads an armed organization called the "Naqshbandi Movement," which has been undercover since the US invasion of the country in 2003. The United States allocated 10 million dollars to anyone who provides any information leading to the arrest or assassination of al-Douri.



