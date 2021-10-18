Former Minister summoned for administrative mismanagement

Shafaq News/ Al-Karkh court issued a subpoena to a former Minister of Electricity, among other senior officials in the Ministry, for charges related to administrative violations. A statement for the Investigation department in the Federal Integrity Commission said that al-Karkh's second court issued a summon order against the Minister, undersecretary for production affairs, and the director of the gasoline center pursuant to Article 331 of the Iraqi Penal code. The summon order, according to the statement, was issued for violations in a contract the Ministry concluded with a private company on replacing oil wastes with an amount of gas that equals 20% of the waste's volume. The Commission, formed by the parliamentary order no. 62, revealed in a report earlier that the officials summoned to investigations are 2,654, including seven ministers, five undersecretaries, and 127 Director-General.

