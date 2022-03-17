Report

Former MP warns of more Iranian attacks on Iraq 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-17T09:50:08+0000
Former MP warns of more Iranian attacks on Iraq 

Shafaq News / Former MP Mithal al-Allousi warned today of more Iranian attacks targeting Iraqi cities.

Al-Allousi told Shafaq News agency that the Iraqi government's "indifference" over the Erbil attack, and doing nothing more than denouncing instead of taking serious steps against this attack that violated the country's sovereignty and stability, will push Tehran to carry out more hostile operations against Iraq and Iraqis.

He expected Tehran to bombard more cities including Baghdad, under the pretext of locating Mossad sites.

Al-Allousi noted that the Iraqi government must take serious steps against this attack.

In the early hours of Sunday, a dozen of ballistic missiles landed in the capital of the Kurdistan region that appeared to target the United States Consulate.

Later that day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the missile assault.

Spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government, Gutyar Adel, said yesterday, "we resolutely refuse any reports about a presence of the Mossad or any [foreign] intelligence body in Kurdistan. We asked the Iranian government to participate by itself in the investigation into those baseless claims it made."

