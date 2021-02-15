Former MP warns of Dystopic Iraq with a "Sadrist" in Prime Ministry

Shafaq News/ The former member of the Iraqi Parliament, Mithal Al-Alusi, warned today, Monday, of the assumption of a Sadrist figure to the Prime Ministry of Iraq.

Al-Alusi told Shafaq News Agency, "the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has the right to dream that a follower of him becomes the next prime minister," describing this "dream" as "very difficult to achieve because of the great and many dangers it poses to Iraq and the Iraqis."

Al-Alusi added, "If a Sadrist who obeys the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, assumes the Prime Ministry, it would be a catastrophe, and it will cause endless famine and bottomless seas of blood," warning, "we must take extreme precautions and prevent this from happening, to ward off risks and disasters for the sake of Iraq and the Iraqis."

On November 22, 2020, the Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, hinted that the next government would be "Sadrist", announcing that he would abandon his oath of not participating in the elections.

Hakim al-Zamili, a leader in the Sadrist movement, expressed his optimism about seeing a "Sadrist" figure on the Prime Minister's chair, reiterating that this would place Iraq ahead of the most advanced countries in the region.