Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Former MP on leaks attributed to al-Maliki: he might do more for the premiership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-17T12:55:55+0000
Former MP on leaks attributed to al-Maliki: he might do more for the premiership

Shafaq News/ A former lawmaker who is close to al-Hannana, Muqtada al-Sadr's headquarters, said that the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, is usually "more strongly-worded" that what it appeared in the recently leaked audio recordings attributed to him.

"Audio recordings attributed to al-Maliki are true," MP Fattah al-Sheik told Shafaq News Agency, "he is usually more strongly-worded against rival political parties, particularly the Sadrist movement; the Sunni and Kurdish parties as well."

"He is ready to do whatever it takes to become a prime minister again. What appears from the leaks is only the tip of the iceberg. He does more to maintain his power in the state."

related

Al-Sadr offers the Interior portfolio to Al-Fatah in exchange for disengaging the alliance with Al-Maliki

Date: 2022-01-27 10:56:21
Al-Sadr offers the Interior portfolio to Al-Fatah in exchange for disengaging the alliance with Al-Maliki

Al-Sadr will not allow al-Maliki to participate in the government-source

Date: 2022-02-20 12:42:48
Al-Sadr will not allow al-Maliki to participate in the government-source

Al-Maliki comments on Al-Sadr's condition to exclude him: I'm open-handed for the interests of Iraq

Date: 2022-01-27 13:36:40
Al-Maliki comments on Al-Sadr's condition to exclude him: I'm open-handed for the interests of Iraq

Arab country willing to mediate between al-Sadr and al-Maliki; source

Date: 2022-02-20 15:37:03
Arab country willing to mediate between al-Sadr and al-Maliki; source

Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Date: 2021-10-16 11:04:59
Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Al-Sadr withdraws from negotiations to form the government, Al-Maliki starts talks

Date: 2022-03-31 20:50:10
Al-Sadr withdraws from negotiations to form the government, Al-Maliki starts talks

CF to hold an emergency meeting later today

Date: 2022-05-16 11:27:54
CF to hold an emergency meeting later today

Al-Maliki's bloc denies meeting with al-Sadr

Date: 2021-11-27 14:03:32
Al-Maliki's bloc denies meeting with al-Sadr