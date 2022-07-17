Former MP on leaks attributed to al-Maliki: he might do more for the premiership

Shafaq News/ A former lawmaker who is close to al-Hannana, Muqtada al-Sadr's headquarters, said that the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, is usually "more strongly-worded" that what it appeared in the recently leaked audio recordings attributed to him.

"Audio recordings attributed to al-Maliki are true," MP Fattah al-Sheik told Shafaq News Agency, "he is usually more strongly-worded against rival political parties, particularly the Sadrist movement; the Sunni and Kurdish parties as well."

"He is ready to do whatever it takes to become a prime minister again. What appears from the leaks is only the tip of the iceberg. He does more to maintain his power in the state."