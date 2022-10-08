Former MP indicted for terrorism and murder to be released in a political deal: source

Shafaq News/ Former lawmaker indicted for homicide and terrorism might be released in a political settlement, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

"Former parliamentarian Ahmed al-Alwani is still in prison. He has not been released, only yet," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "but recently, he has been transferred from the Nasiriyah Central Prison (al-Hoot) in southern Iraq to al-Kadhimiyah prison, downtown Baghdad."

"The authorities are re-investigating the cases al-Alwani was found guilty for. He might be released in a political deal once the investigations are complete," the source added.

The prominent Sunni lawmaker and supporter of anti-government protests was arrested in a raid on his home in the western governorate of al-Anbar in 2013.

The arrest sparked clashes in which at least five people were killed, including al-Alwani's brother.

Al-Alwani was prominent among the organizers of Sunni protests against Iraq's Shiite-led government. He was sought on terrorism charges for inciting violence against Shiites who came to power after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that ended Saddam Hussein's regime.

The Sunni protests were coupled with a rising wave of insurgent attacks across Iraq, and the government, some pro-government officials, and tribal elders in al-Anbar accused the protests camps of sheltering members of the local al-Qaida branch believed responsible for the attacks.