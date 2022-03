Shafaq News/ Duhok's Police Department on Sunday said it had arrested Iraq's former minister of migration, Dindar Najman Doski, for murder.

Spokesperson to Duhok's Police, lt. Col. Hemen Sleiman, said the defendant, Doski, turned himself in yesterday, Saturday, more than a week after the crime took place.

Earlier, a nephew of the former Minister had confessed to killing a fellow citizen after a land dispute. However, the victim's relatives insist that the minister had carried out the crime.