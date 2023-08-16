Former Iraqi Transport Minister Faces Arrest Warrant for Financial Mismanagement and Improper Appointments

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Investigation Department of the Iraqi Integrity Commission revealed the issuance of an arrest warrant and commencement of investigation targeting the former Minister of Transport, Kazem Finjan Al-Hamami. The warrant stems from allegations of deliberate financial harm inflicted upon the institution of his employment.

According to a statement, the Rusafa Investigation Court authorized the arrest and inquiry into the actions of the former Minister of Transport. The focus of the case pertains to infractions related to the transfer and appointment of personnel within the offices of the General Company of Iraqi Airways across multiple foreign nations.

The Investigation Department disclosed that the ex-minister, in question, undertook transfers and placements of employees in Spain, Sweden, and Tunisia, despite the notable absence of Iraqi Airways’ presence in those countries.

It is worth noting that on July 18, 2022, the Commission initially released a summoning order pertaining to the same minister in connection to this ongoing case.

On March 2023, the Federal Integrity Commission imposed a rigorous two-year imprisonment sentence upon Al-Hamami. This decision was reached following an intentional breach of official duties, wherein a contract materialized between the General Company for Iraqi Ports and an external entity for the leasing of a 67,000 square meter parcel of land at Al-Maqal port. This contractual act aimed to establish a scientific complex, thereby transgressing established legal norms.