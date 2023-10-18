Former Iraqi Prime Minister urges withdrawal of foreign forces amidst Gaza crisis

Shafaq News/ In response to the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip, former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi issued a statement on Wednesday, calling for the immediate activation of the House of Representatives decision, which mandates the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Iraq. Abdul Mahdi emphasized the urgency of implementing this resolution during the unfolding events in Palestine.

"In the face of the great tragedy and initial response to the aggression against Palestine, we see at this stage two urgent demands," Abdul Mahdi stated.

"First, the immediate implementation of the House of Representatives' decision on 1/5/2020, which calls for the withdrawal of all American and NATO forces along with all their affiliated entities from Iraq."

Abdul Mahdi's call to withdraw foreign forces echoes the sentiments of many in Iraq, who have long demanded the departure of foreign military presence.

The former Prime Minister stressed the importance of Iraq taking a firm stance during this critical period, aligning with the sentiments of various factions within the country.

Additionally, Abdul Mahdi emphasized the need for preparedness on all fronts to confront the challenges that lie ahead.