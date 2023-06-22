Former Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's Funds Seized Following Court Order

Shafaq News / On Thursday, an informed source disclosed that a court order was issued to seize the funds of former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that the court order came after uncovering financial irregularities in Al-Kadhimi's assets, encompassing movable and immovable funds.

The source further stated that ongoing judicial investigations are in progress, emphasizing that no arrest warrants or travel bans have been issued against Al-Kadhimi.

Specific details were not provided regarding the nature of the financial irregularities or the extent of the funds subject to seizure.

In April, the public prosecution decided to initiate an investigation into Al-Kadhimi regarding his alleged involvement in the targeting of "Victory Leaders" Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, as well as "violating the sovereignty of Baghdad Airport" during his tenure as head of the intelligence service.

During the same period, the Integrity Parliamentary Committee issued arrest warrants for several high-ranking officials in Al-Kadhimi's cabinet, including Minister of Finance Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, Director of the PM Office Raed Jouhi, PM Secretary Ahmed Najati, and PM Adviser Mashreq Abbas. The warrants were issued on charges of facilitating embezzlement of public funds.

Al-Kadhimi responded, stating that these decisions were taken by investigative bodies associated with political factions aiming to "eliminate" anyone who had served in the previous government. He argued that some individuals were accused selectively, without proper investigation, as they had either fulfilled their roles or were unrelated to corruption cases.

Al-Kadhimi alleged attempts to "demonize and blame" his government for Iraq's flawed political system, highlighting that corruption had cost the country $600 billion before he assumed office.

He defended his government against corruption allegations, pointing out that he had only operated with a budget for five months during his 29-month tenure. Al-Kadhimi asserted that government funds were redirected "for the benefit of individuals, party and military entities, and regional interests."

In October 2022, Iraq was rocked by revelations that $2.5 billion in public funds had been embezzled from a government account.

Transparency International's corruption perceptions index ranks Iraq near the bottom, at 157 out of 180 countries.