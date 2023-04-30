Former Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi Investigated

Shafaq News / The public prosecution decided to refer former Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for investigation in the case of targeting "Victory Leaders" and "violating the sovereignty of Baghdad Airport" during his tenure as the head of the intelligence service.
Official documents released on Sunday and obtained by Shafaq News Agency reveal that the public prosecution's response to Deputy Hussein Mu'nis directed the Federal Investigation Court to take legal action regarding the subject of the complaint mentioned in the letter and to inform them as soon as possible.
Mu'nis had requested the head of the public prosecution to initiate a legal complaint against the former intelligence chief Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, stating that "based on the powers entrusted to the agency, represented by protecting the state system, its security, the supreme interests of the people, and preserving the state's funds and the public sector, as well as contributing with the judiciary and competent authorities in the rapid detection of criminal acts, we submit our request, hoping to take legal action against the former head of the intelligence service, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, due to his gross negligence and failure with some of the agency's employees regarding not providing the necessary security information to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to take appropriate measures that would prevent endangering the safety of civil aviation at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, due to the American missile attack by drones, which resulted in the martyrdom of Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Iraq's guest General Qassem Soleimani, and their companions, and causing many intentional damages to public property concerning the vehicles belonging to the Popular Mobilization Authority that were transporting them."