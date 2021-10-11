Former IHEC President: the announced voters' turnout is false

Shafaq News/ The head of the "former" Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq, Adel al-Lami, refuted the voters' turnout announced by the "current" commission.

Al-Lami told Shafaq News Agency that the commission announced the voters' turnout as follows: the number of voters 9077779 * 100 / dividing the number of voters in the voter register 2211368 = participation rate 41%.

He added, "The correct division/total of eligible voters is 26642,085 = 34%."

The Iraqi Electoral Commission announced earlier today that the "initial" voters' turnout in the Iraqi legislative elections amounted to 41%.

The Commission said in a tweet that the percentage was calculated from the "total of the receiving stations, which amounted to 94%" of the polling stations, indicating that the number of the initial voters amounted to more than 9 million people.

Yesterday evening, the ballot boxes were closed in all Iraqi governorates.

The electronic voting process witnessed some technical problems, such as malfunctions in some devices that the authorities said were addressed, and difficulties in scanning the fingerprints of some voters.