Former Head of Babel's health Directorate sentenced to three years in prison

Date: 2021-06-21T11:04:15+0000

Shafaq News/ The Court of Integrity in Babel issued on Monday a three-year prison sentence against the former head of the health directorate in the governorate. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the court specialized in integrity cases sentenced the former director N.K to three years in prison today, in a case related to wasting five million dollars in favor of a Jordanian company working in the field of dialysis devices. The source added that the verdict was issued in absentia for the accusee has fled outside Iraq.

