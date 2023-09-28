Former Diwaniyah Provincial Council head summoned over funds misuse

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission announced on Thursday that a summons has been issued against the former head of the Diwaniyah Provincial Council for alleged violations in disbursing over half a billion dinars.

The Investigation Department of the Commission, in a statement, reported that a judge from the specialized integrity court in Diwaniyah issued a summons against the former head of the provincial council. He is accused of disbursing 532,100,000 dinars without legal documentation.

The department stated that the accused had authorized the disbursement from the local revenue department, noting that this action was in violation of the law as determined by the administrative investigation based on a letter from the Prime Minister's Office. The letter confirmed his negligence and violation of budget execution instructions for the year 2015. The administrative investigation recommended referring the case to the relevant authorities.

Furthermore, the specialized integrity court judge in Diwaniyah issued the summons against the accused based on the provisions of Article 331 of the Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, as amended.

A knowledgeable source revealed the name of the former head of the Diwaniyah Provincial Council mentioned in the Integrity Commission's statement as Jubair Salman Khamaat al-Jubouri.