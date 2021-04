Shafaq News / The former Director-General of al-Anbar Health directorate, Abdul Sattar Kadhim Al-Issawi, was reportedly apprehended, A local official in the Governorate revealed.

A senior official in Ameria district, east of al-Anbar, told Shafaq News agency that Al-Issawi was arrested for wasting public money.

The arrest warrant was issued in accordance with Article 340 of the Iraqi Penal Code.