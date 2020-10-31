Former Denver FBI Agent who Helped Capture Saddam Hussein Dies

Shafaq news/ A former special agent in charge of the FBI's Denver field office who helped capture Saddam Hussein in Iraq has died.

James Davis suffered a heart attack on Friday morning.

Davis led the FBI team responsible for questioning, fingerprinting and getting DNA samples from Hussein, the Iraqi former president, when he was pulled from an underground hiding spot in ad-Dawr, Iraq on Dec. 13, 2003.

Davis kept a photograph of him and Hussein, who refused to turn for a profile mug shot after his capture by American forces. In the picture, Hussein is facing a wall where a photograph of President Bush is taped above the Iraqi's president bed.

"He shook. He was just a sick, old man," Davis said in the 2008 interview. "He was just coughing. He was not healthy and he had not eaten well."

Davis was a Detroit native. He joined the FBI at 24 after earning an accounting degree at Michigan State University and working as a certified public accountant in Chicago, according to his biography on the FBI's website. In his first bureau assignment, he worked on a three-year undercover operation called Silver Shovel that ended with several convictions, including those of six Chicago aldermen, in a drugs and bribery scandal.