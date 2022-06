Shafaq News / The Director-General of Iraq's Forensic Medicine Department, Dr. Zaid Abbas, revealed that the department received more than 600 bodies of foreign and Arab victims last May.

Abbas said in a statement that there are 68% males and 32% females, noting that the causes of death were reported as the following: 36 shooting, 16 electric shock/fall, 38 fire incidents, etc...

He added that the department will examine the bodies and perform autopsies to uncover the causes of death.