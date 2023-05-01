Foreign ministry issued +10,000 diplomatic passports for non-diplomats, lawmaker says

Shafaq News/ Iraq's ministry of foreign affairs has awarded diplomatic passports to more than 10,000 persons from outside the diplomatic corps in the past four years, lawmaker Sarwa Abdul-Wahid revealed on Monday.

The member of the parliamentary legal committee told Shafaq News Agency that she proceeded with legal action and took the matter to al-Karkh court.

The lawmaker said that a judicial investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances of this alarming issue.

Abdul-Wahid expressed concerns about the huge number of diplomatic passports issued by the ministry over the past four years, indicating that it is highly improbable for Iraq to have such an extensive roster of diplomatic personnel.

"Among those passport holders, at least 10,000 individuals do not have any official connection to either the diplomatic service or the ministry of foreign affairs," she continued.

To address this pressing issue, Abdul Wahid revealed that plans are underway to invite the foreign minister for a discussion on the irregularities surrounding the situation.