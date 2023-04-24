Foreign ministers of Iraq, Saudi Arabia discuss the Sudanese situation

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Monday convened to deliberate on the "dangerous and intricate" situation in Sudan.
"I express my profound gratitude to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their invaluable support in facilitating the safe evacuation of numerous Iraqis from Sudan," the Iraqi statesman tweeted.
The conversation between the two ministers, according to the tweet, delved into a outcomes of bin Farhan's recent visit to the Syrian capital.