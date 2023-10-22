Foreign minister says protecting foreigners, diplomats is a duty of the Iraqi authorities

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday said that protecting foreign citizens and diplomatic missions is the responsibility of the Iraqi government and specialized security forces.

The statement was made during a phone call Deputy Prime Minister Hussein received from Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong earlier today.

The two ministers discussed the rapidly evolving developments in the region and the grave events taking place in the occupied Palestinian territories, a readout by Hussein's bureau said.

Hussein and Wong acknowledged that the escalation in Gaza might have serious ramifications for regional and international peace and security. They agreed to maintain communication and joint efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just resolution.

Wong expressed her country's concerns about the situation in the Middle East and emphasized the necessity of safeguarding the security of embassies and diplomatic missions operating in Iraq.

In response, Fuad Hussein affirmed that it is the duty of the Iraqi government to ensure the safety of all foreigners present in Iraq, noting that protecting diplomatic missions is a part of the responsibilities of specialized security forces.

Minister Hussein conveyed his shared concerns with the Australian Minister, emphasizing the need to work with all parties to prevent the expansion of conflict.