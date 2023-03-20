Foreign minister co-chairs a meeting of the Iraqi-European Cooperation Council

Shafaq News/ Iraq's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, and the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrel, co-headed a third meeting of the Iraqi-European Cooperation Council in the Belgian capital city, Brussels, on Monday.

The meeting, according to an official readout, was attended by the deputy ministers of foreign affairs, migration, transportation, and environment, the head of Europe's department in the foreign ministry, Iraq's ambassadors to the European Union and Germany, and officers from the ministries of trade, oil, and finance, in addition to a representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The foreign ministers of Finland, Sweden, Czech, Greece, and Denmark, the European Union's migration commissioner, and representatives from other relevant departments.

The meeting discussed a spectrum of issues of mutual interest. This includes, according to the readout, commercial and economic cooperation, infrastructure and energy support and investments, and coordination in the domains of environment, finance, and migration.

Borrel and the European diplomats reiterated their countries' commitment to supporting the Iraqi government in its quest to implement its program and, ultimately, combat corruption and build a state of democracy.

The European side commended Iraq's "pivotal role" as a catalyst of regional stability, citing its involvement in brokering the Chinese-Iranian role.